Global 5G Infrastructure Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of $46,104.16 Million at a CAGR of 69.4% during 2020 to 2027 - Complete [230 pages] Report by Research Dive

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the global 5G infrastructure market in a positive way. This is because of the strict lockdowns and increased demand of high speed internet during the pandemic. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global 5G infrastructure market is forecasted to reach $46,104.16 million by the end of 2027, from $760.5 million in 2019. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the 5G infrastructure market has recorded a CAGR of 69.6% during recent months, while it was expected to be 68.3% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario. The global 5G infrastructure market has witnessed a significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic because of increased usage of mobile data.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has been increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $1,993.9 million in 2020, while it was estimated to reach $2,147.3 million in a previous analysis. The governments imposed lockdown in almost all the developing countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus resulting in temporary shutdown of organizations and industries. During this period, the companies adopted ‘work from home’ culture, which has become the new normal. In order to operate from home, high-speed internet is the first and foremost requirement. This is one of the factors enhancing the growth of the market during the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per a report by Research Dive, the manufacturing of smart devices has stopped temporarily, which will impact the market in a slightly negative way. Moreover, the 5G spectrum release plans were postponed because of the shutdowns and restrictions during the lockdown period. The market will experience speedy growth in upcoming years as the governments will be able to invest more in the industry once the pandemic is over.

Key Players of the Market

1. Mavenir

2. Siklu Communication

3. Comba Telecom Systems

4. CommScope

5. CISCO

6. NEC

7. ZTE

8. Nokia Networks

9. Samsung

10. Ericsson

These market players are concentrating on growth strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

For instance, in April 2021, NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies entered into a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) with Cisco, the American multinational technology conglomerate. This agreement is expected to expand their partnership in fast-tracking the implementation of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions across the globe.

Other Highlights of the Report

