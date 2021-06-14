Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 2,733.8 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 635.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market:

Key player in the market are focusing on inorganic growth strategies, which is expected to witness rapid growth of Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 16, 2020, Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes announced collaboration with Aldevron, a biotechnology company, in order to manufacture GMP plasmid DNA for Genprex's Oncoprex gene therapy portfolio.

Furthermore, in February, Agilis Biotherapeutics, LLC (Agilis) and Waisman Biomanufacturing entered into an exclusive partnership agreement for the production of Agilis’ novel gene therapy product, AGIL-FA, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.2 % during the forecast period owing to increasing collaborations between key players is expected to drive the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In May 2020, AGC Biologics and Takara Bio collaborated in order to develop a prophylaxis COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Under this agreement, AGC Biologics will manufacture the plasmid DNA intermediate for the vaccine.

Among Product Type, Viral Vectors segment is estimated to hold dominant position in the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market in 2021. Rising research and development activities by various research organization is expected to witness robust growth for the viral vector segment in the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market. For instance, in October 2019, researcher at US National Institutes of Health developed a novel viral vector to deliver the gene therapy to a sickle cell anemia patient.

On the basis of Grade, GMP Grade segment is estimated to hold largest market share in the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Aldevron announced their collaboration. This collaboration provided Sarepta with Aldevron’s manufacturing slots and capacity for production of GMP grade plasmid production for its various programs related to gene therapy.

Among Application, Immunotherapy segment is estimated to hold largest market share in the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market over the forecast period. The launch of contract research organizations, which help the major biopharmaceutical players to expand their R&D activities of plasmid DNA, is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Moffitt Cancer Center launched its contract research organization to accelerate the research and development of innovative cancer treatment. The new CRO will focus on the development of immunotherapies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market are Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services*, VGXI, Inc., Aldevron, Kaneka Corporation, Nature Technology Corporation, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Waisman Biomanufacturing, LakePharma, Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, Eurofins Genomics, Vigene Biosciences, Luminous BioSciences (LBS), LLC, Genscript Biotech Corporation, GENEWIZ, Creative Biogene, Akron Biotech, Biomay, JAFRAL Ltd., Cepham Life Sciences, Delphi Genetics, Biomiga, GeneImmune Biotechnology Corp., Lonza, Greenpak Biotech Ltd, Luina Bio Pty Ltd, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Synbio Technologies, Genopis Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Puresyn, Inc., Geneone Life ScienceBio-Pharma Services, Synbio Technologies, Genopis Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Puresyn, Inc., and Geneone Life Science

Market Segmentation:

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type: Viral Vectors Retroviral Adenoviral Lentiviral Adeno-Associated Others Plasmid DNA Non-viral Lipid/polymer Electroporation Nanoparticles Others

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Grade: GMP Grade R&D Grade

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application: DNA Vaccines Gene Therapy Immunotherapy Others

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Development Phase: Pre-Clinical Therapeutics Clinical Therapeutics Marketed Therapeutics

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



