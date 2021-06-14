France Air Expo, the International Exhibition of General Aviation in France, will open on 17, 18,19 June 2021 at Lyon
France Air Expo is the only GA Exhibition in France and the first in Europe for 2021 after Covid.
France Air Expo, the International Exhibition of General Aviation in France, open its doors on
17, 18 and 19 June 2021 at Lyon-Bron airport.
This event, unique in France, organised by Adone Events, in partnership with Aéroport de Lyon, brings together the leading players to offer visitors the latest industrial innovations. The exhibition is primarily aimed at attracting owners, pilots, flying clubs, enthusiasts, and professionals from the world of general aviation. Major aircraft and equipment manufacturers are participating with Dassault, Textron, Cessna, Beechcraft, Piper, Tecnam, Diamond Aircraft, Daher, Bell, Robinson, Bose, and many more having showcased their products and services to buyers from all over Europe at France Air Expo. With 60 aircraft on the static display, France Air Expo is committed to delivering a safe and healthy environment and will produce an event following strict health and safety measures including social distancing, hygiene protocols and contactless transactions.
An exhibition for the aviation of the future
General Aviation has always been, like Formula 1 in the automotive sector, the laboratory for the creation and development of technological advances which are then adapted and adopted by civil aviation. Many manufacturers are strengthening their focus on technology supporting greener aviation, and at this year’s event an area dedicated to electric and hybrid propulsion advancements will showcase general aviation’s contribution in this field. Sustainability will also be represented by a number of exhibitors displaying technological innovations promoting the ecological transition of the general aviation sector. “The development and incorporation of sustainable resources is a major component of the aviation sector, so we are proud to showcase the concepts originating from the GA market at the June 2021 event”, says Didier Mary, the event organiser.
Another notable presence at the show of the VELIS Electro presented for the first time by the FFA, the French Aeronautical Federation, and several innovative companies exhibiting, like Aerospace Valley, Aviathor, Smartflyer, Green Aerolease.
A world premiere at France Air Expo 2021 with the presentation of the Cassio from Voltaero!
Cassio, hybrid regional transport aircraft, from French company Voltaero, will be the star of the event presented for the first time.
France Air Expo 2021 edition is also in a «hybrid format» !
In addition to Lyon's live event on June 17, 18 and 19, France Air Expo, for the first time, is hosting online visitors who will be able to view digital at www.franceairexpo.com exhibitor booths, attend conferences, and schedule one-to-one meetings to build new connections.
“There is no better time and place to accelerate a reconnection with the General Aviation community,” adds Didier Mary. “With the launch of several dozen sustainability projects in Europe recently, this new edition will also allow the industry to share, in hybrid format, innovative concepts that will support the aviation industry's future.”
The digital platform will remain open until 30th June 2021.
