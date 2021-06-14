MyOffice to Supply 220 Million Rubles Worth of Licenses to Republic of Burundi

MyOffice (www.MyOffice.ru/en), a Russian developer of office software for document collaboration and communication, announced the expansion of cooperation with the Republic of Burundi. MyOffice distribution partner in Africa, Independence.digital, and INGO Tech s.a.r.l., a Burundian IT company and integrator, have signed a contract, under which Russian office software licenses worth about 220 million rubles ($3 million) will be supplied. This news was reported by Dmitry Komissarov, General Director of MyOffice, at Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

In accordance with the contract, over the course of five years, the customer will receive MyOffice Standard and MyOffice Professional licenses, depending on their needs. The purchased office software will be installed on the national servers of the Republic of Burundi. The purchase of Russian software will help bolster the digital independence of the country and organize the secure storage of electronic documents and files. At the same time, full control over user data will be ensured.

MyOffice has been ramping up business relations with the Republic since 2019, when the company announced at the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum that it would supply 300 licenses of MyOffice Professional to the Government of Burundi. At the time, it was the first international contract for the Russian developer.

"The Republic of Burundi has been successfully using Russian software for two years now. Several top government officials have been trained at a certified training center in Russia and have mastered the office software. The decision to expand cooperation was made in the wake of the positive experience of using Russian office software and our high evaluation of its reliability," said Rossalyn Kamariza, CEO of INGO Tech.

"The digitalization of the African countries is progressing by leaps and bounds and has a direct impact on their economic well-being. According to the estimates of independent analytical agencies, fast-paced implementation of modern technological products will cause the GDP of the region to grow by $148–318 billion by 2025," stated Dmitry Komissarov, General Director of MyOffice. "Our contract for the supply of MyOffice software shows that the government of the Republic of Burundi not only cares about the economic development of its country, but also pays great attention to the security of the digital solutions it uses. In turn, for MyOffice, this commercial delivery during the pandemic, with many international processes slowed down, is an important milestone in bolstering its position on the global market and a spectacular example of the high export potential of Russian IT solutions."

About MyOffice: MyOffice is a Russian IT company that develops secure office solutions for document collaboration and communications. The MyOffice platform includes a complete set of essential desktop, mobile and web applications for intercommunications and working with documents on PCs, tablets and smartphones anywhere in the world. MyOffice solutions ensure complete control over data, meet the industry's security standards, are suited for organizations of any size and for home use, and are available in 13 languages. MyOffice has been creating high-tech products since 2013. Over 300 major organizations and public bodies in Russia are already using the company's solutions: Russian Mail, the Federal Tax Service, the Russian Guard, Russian Railways, the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Rosatom Corporation, Gazprom, Aeroflot, TASS, etc. Educational institutions across Russia have also chosen to use MyOffice products. The company's partner network includes over 1,500 authorized partners in all regions around Russia and abroad. All MyOffice solutions are on the Domestic Software List and comply with all Russian laws.