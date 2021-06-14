Increasing Prevalence Of Musculoskeletal Conditions Drives The 3D Printed Medical Devices Industry

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market. Osteoarthritis is a disorder that damages the joint cartilage and surrounding tissues causing pain, stiffness, and loss of joint function to the person affected by it. The 3D printing medical devices enable to create an exact replica of a patient's joint which can provide surgeons with a crucial piece of information which might not be visible on a 2-dimensional scan. The chance of developing the osteoarthritis increases with age. For instance, according to the US National Library of Medicine report, by 2040, it is estimated that approximately 78 million (26%) US adults aged 18 years and above will be projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Thereby driving the adoption of 3D printed medical devices, positively impacting the market growth.

The 3D printed medical devices market consist of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

The global 3D printed medical devices market is expected to grow from $1.33 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing medical devices market is expected to reach $2.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Major players in the 3D printed medical devices market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB and Cyfuse Biomedical.

TBRC’s 3D printed medical devices industry analysis report is segmented by type into implants, surgical instruments, prosthetics, tissue engineering devices, others. The 3D printed medical devices market is also segmented by application into orthopedic, spinal, dental, hearing aids, other; by technology into fused deposition modelling, digital light processing, stereolithography, selective laser melting; by raw material into plastics, biomaterial inks, metals and alloys; by end user into hospitals, diagnostics centres, academic institutions, others.

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printed medical devices market overview, forecast 3D printed medical devices market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printed medical devices market segments, and geographies, 3D printed medical devices market trends, 3D printed medical devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

