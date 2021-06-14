NFT Gamechanger TWO TWO Launches Extreme Art Gallery with Emmy-Award Winner Alan Tietel, Jimi Hendrix, Nick Walker and more

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new gamechanger in the NFT scene, TWO TWO announced its official launch, dropping big names such as Emmy-Award winner Alan Tietel, whose ‘Match and Arrow’ art pieces have been tokenized into NFTs and are up for public auction.



TWO TWO, a US-based gallery aims to break down the barriers between real and virtual art, emerging and established artists, and between the artist and the community. Its mission is to allow art enthusiasts to re-imagine art, offering an immersive experience that synthesizes a transformational relationship between artist and patron. Static metamorphoses into dynamic.

“For too long, the elite have controlled access to art via exclusive art galleries and auction houses. TWO TWO merges real and virtual art galleries with DeFi to enable the community to be the gallery and have direct access to established and emerging artistic talent,” said Avron Goss, Co-Founder of TWO TWO.

Providing Capital to Art Projects Globally Utilizing NFT and DeFi

TWO TWO’s art-industry focused DeFi is aimed at providing capital to art projects globally, enabling the community to find the next Banksy. Its unique ecosystem ties together sales of physical art, NFT art, liquidity pools and staking to create value for the community using X22, the TWO TWO governance token.

TWO TWO tokens (X22) will enable the holders to be “the gallery” as they will be provided with voting rights on the DAO as well as access to exclusive art deals.

Furthermore, what makes them interesting on top of this is that they will be used to enable NFT marketing to TWO TWO and third-party galleries. The TWO TWO Foundation will also have a buy back and lockup scheme whereby revenue earned from marketing NFTs for these galleries will be used to buy back X22 tokens to be locked up in the Treasury.

To summarise, the uses of the X22 token are:

Governance: Enables voting on the DAO. Each X22 token represents one vote to enable democracy and community empowerment.

Staking: X22 tokens can be staked and will receive yield from the staking pool, NFT and Art sales.

Buy Back and Make: A portion of NFT and Art sales will be used to buy X22 tokens on the open market to boost staking rewards, provide tokens to liquidity providers and ensure the build-up of reserves in the treasury as insurance.

Membership fees for galleries to obtain marketing access to the X22 community.

Stability Fees of art loans: Loans will be partially repaid in X22 tokens.

Self-service NFT minting.

Participation in emerging Artist funds.



Real-World Utility for X22 Art Token

“Because we have real world uses for X22 and we are going to be reaching the art world as well as the crypto community worldwide, we believe that we will be creating strong demand for X22 outside of established crypto users,” said Steven Meistrich, Co-Founder and Strategist of TWO TWO.

“Art speaks to us all,” according to Curator and Co-Founder, Stacey Maites. “The X22 token is a natural extension of its language.”

The team of Co-founders based in USA and UK prides TWO TWO as a community driver, a new revolution in the art space, through its unique value proposition utilizing NFT and DeFi. The circular token economy has been developed to allow the community to be the gallery. This goes beyond voting on a DAO and will include direct benefits that will enable communities to receive yield from the activities of the gallery.

TWO TWO’s circular token economy brings together real-world galleries, NFT galleries and DeFi, creating a robust business model with multiple independent and uncorrelated revenue streams. Furthermore, TWO TWO will bring their community closer to credible artists such as Emmy-Award winner Alan Tietel, unprinted negatives of the music legend Jimi Hendrix, the art of Nick Walker and many more.

Oversubscribed Seed Investment

TWO TWO boasts an incredible line-up of early-stage investors such as AU21, LVT Capital, Kosmos, Wings Ventures, Magnus Capital, Twin Apex Capital, GAINS, Alphabit Fund, Top7 ICO, BSCPad, MantraDAO, DuckDAO, CryptoDiffer, Moonwalker, Kyros Ventures, DEFIED, Berezka Ventures, Kultivated Capital, Kosmos, ZBS Capital, Spykefast, SportsIcon, Squares Capital and others, raising an oversubscribed seed investment of over USD 1.5 million.

As it continues with its development, TWO TWO is set to announce more partnerships, artist collaborations, various NFT art drops and several high-level announcements in the coming weeks. Currently, TWO TWO is running a community campaign to further introduce its platform to the crypto community. At the end of the month, TWO TWO plans to list its X22 tokens on several exchanges and launch an IDO (Initial DEX Offering).

About TWO TWO

TWO TWO is the world’s first Interactive Art Gallery combining NFT with DeFi. It resides contemporaneously within the convergence of the actual and the virtual. The work of visionary, established and emerging artists, is merged with multi-dimensional technology, to promulgate co-existence with illustrative imagination.

Partnering with Syncretism Ventures Worldwide, the first TWO TWO Gallery will be located within Resorts World Las Vegas, the city’s most sumptuous, unique and innovative property, scheduled to open in June, 2021.

Yet, TWO TWO also inhabits the imagination. The patented immersive technology emulates the emotional stimuli and translates the experience to any mobile device. From actual to virtual to actual, the transcendental circle is complete.

From Warhol to Mr. Brainwash, from Basquiat to Banksy, TWO TWO exhibits rigorously curated Pop, Urban, Graffiti and Street Art.

More information on TWO TWO can be found at the following links:

Website - https://www.twotwoart.com/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Twotwoart

Telegram - https://t.me/TWOTWOofficial

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/twotwoart

Medium - https://medium.com/@twotwoart

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/twotwoart

Marketing, Media & PR Contact:

Ken Nizam (Ken)

Blockchain Marketing & PR Advisor @ TWO TWO

Ken@asiatokenfund.com