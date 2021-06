VSP News Release - Missing Person LOCATED - Bakersfield, VT - Saint Albans VSP Case#21A202087

VSP News Release-Incident

** MISSING PERSON LOCATED SAFE **

CASE#: 21A202087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2021 @ 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd, Bakersfield, VT

Missing Subject LOCATED: Avis Anderson

Age: 72

From: Bakersfield, VT

On June 14, 2021 at approximately 0030 hours, Avis Anderson was located safe in Bakersfield. Multiple agencies assisted in this search to include:

Vermont State Police

New England K-9

Waterbury Back Country Rescue

Stowe Mountain Rescue

Colchester Technical Rescue

Upper Valley Search and Rescue

Bakersfield Fire Department

VSP Search and Rescue Team

Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for any assistance they were able to provide to the search.

