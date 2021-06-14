Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

Approximately 5:50 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a black Toyota Camry with Maryland temporary tags.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.