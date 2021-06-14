Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Novak Djokovic targets ‘golden’ Grand Slam after French Open win

Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title to move one behind the all-time men’s record shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic says “everything is possible” as he targets a ‘golden’ Grand Slam in 2021 after winning the French Open for the second time.

The 34-year-old Serb has won both majors this year after lifting the Australian Open title in February.

He defends his Wimbledon title this month before the Olympics and US Open.

“I have put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam,” said Djokovic, who won his 19th major by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris.

“Everything is possible. I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve.”

The world number one fought back from two sets down as he outlasted Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas to win at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic, also champion at Roland Garros in 2016, became the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

Novak Djokovic targets 'golden' Grand Slam after French Open win

