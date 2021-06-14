Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2, Attempt to Elude, Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021 at 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Attempt to Elude, Criminal DLS, & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jonathan Ayers

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle infraction on VT RT 14, Williamstown and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop The operator failed to pull his vehicle over and drove to High Street, Williamstown where he parked his vehicle in a driveway. The operator was identified as Jonathan Ayers, subsequent investigation led to Ayers being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Ayers license was criminally suspended at the time of the stop. In addition, Ayers has court ordered Conditions of Release to not operate a motor vehicle, to not consume alcohol, and to submit to an Alcosensor when requested to by a law enforcement officer, which he failed to do. Ayers was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Ayers was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2021 at 0830 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861