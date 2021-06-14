Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,667 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2, Attempt to Elude, Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021 at 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Attempt to Elude, Criminal DLS, & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Ayers                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle infraction on VT RT 14, Williamstown and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop The operator failed to pull his vehicle over and drove to High Street, Williamstown where he parked his vehicle in a driveway. The operator was identified as Jonathan Ayers, subsequent investigation led to Ayers being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Ayers license was criminally suspended at the time of the stop. In addition, Ayers has court ordered Conditions of Release to not operate a motor vehicle, to not consume alcohol, and to submit to an Alcosensor when requested to by a law enforcement officer, which he failed to do. Ayers was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Ayers was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2021 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2, Attempt to Elude, Criminal DLS & Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.