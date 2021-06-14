VSP News Release - Missing Person - Bakersfield, VT - State Police Saint Albans Case#21A202087

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

** MISSING PERSON **

CASE#: 21A202087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2021 @ 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd, Bakersfield, VT

** MISSING PERSON **

Missing Subject: Avis Anderson

Age: 72

From: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 13, 2021 hours at approximately 1630 hours, a female by the name of Avis Anderson (age 72) went missing from her residence on Witchcat Rd in Bakersfield. Anderson is described as approximately 5'6" tall with white shoulder length hair and weighing just over 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing black slacks, a dark green top, and black sneakers. Anderson has known dementia issues and went missing around this same time last year before being located in a swampy area near the residence.

Anyone in the area is asked to check any outbuildings, abandoned vehicles, etc where Anderson could be located. K-9 searches are being conducted in the area and anyone that receives any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saint Albans State Police barracks.

Photo: attached

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150