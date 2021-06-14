VSP News Release - Missing Person - Bakersfield, VT - State Police Saint Albans Case#21A202087
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
** MISSING PERSON **
CASE#: 21A202087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/13/2021 @ 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd, Bakersfield, VT
Missing Subject: Avis Anderson
Age: 72
From: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 13, 2021 hours at approximately 1630 hours, a female by the name of Avis Anderson (age 72) went missing from her residence on Witchcat Rd in Bakersfield. Anderson is described as approximately 5'6" tall with white shoulder length hair and weighing just over 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing black slacks, a dark green top, and black sneakers. Anderson has known dementia issues and went missing around this same time last year before being located in a swampy area near the residence.
Anyone in the area is asked to check any outbuildings, abandoned vehicles, etc where Anderson could be located. K-9 searches are being conducted in the area and anyone that receives any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saint Albans State Police barracks.
Photo: attached
Sergeant John Bruzzi
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150