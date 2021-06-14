Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,667 in the last 365 days.

VSP News Release - Missing Person - Bakersfield, VT - State Police Saint Albans Case#21A202087

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

** MISSING PERSON **

       

CASE#: 21A202087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. John Bruzzi                           

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2021 @ 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd, Bakersfield, VT

  ** MISSING PERSON **

 

Missing Subject: Avis Anderson

Age: 72

From: Bakersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On June 13, 2021 hours at approximately 1630 hours, a female by the name of Avis Anderson (age 72) went missing from her residence on Witchcat Rd in Bakersfield. Anderson is described as approximately 5'6" tall with white shoulder length hair and weighing just over 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing black slacks, a dark green top, and black sneakers. Anderson has known dementia issues and went missing around this same time last year before being located in a swampy area near the residence.

                Anyone in the area is asked to check any outbuildings, abandoned vehicles, etc where Anderson could be located. K-9 searches are being conducted in the area and anyone that receives any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saint Albans State Police barracks.

 

Photo: attached

 

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

You just read:

VSP News Release - Missing Person - Bakersfield, VT - State Police Saint Albans Case#21A202087

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.