Enjoying the Journey to Success with Intoxicating Hip-Hop Beats: Rising Artist AmKessee Unveils New Single
With his inspiring and captivating new single, aspiring artist AmKessee is enthusiastic to channel his passion for Hip-Hop into empowering listeners to believeLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An up-and-coming singer and song writer, AmKessee, is sending ripples through the musical scene of Hip-Hop. Set to soar and make a name for himself in the musical industry, this empowering artist is set to be the next big name in the world of Hip-Hop. With expressive lyrics that paint vivid imagery across memorable beats and bluesy rhythms that meld into hip-hop soul, AmKessee’s music is designed to shake the soul.
With the release of his much-awaited new song titled “Go Crazy,” the eclectic artist highlights a wide range of vocal prowess and musical talents through unique beats and melodic flows that lure one’s true nature out. “Go Crazy” is a product of instrumental beats and lyrics inspired by a number of popular artists and producers.
Through singles like “Manifest” and “Road to Greatness” from his new album, AmKessee wishes to encourage his listeners to appreciate the journey to success and all the lessons they learn in the process. “Go Crazy” focuses on the carefree, fun and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that one encounters in their journey to greatness and how important it is to be immersed in these moments no matter what.
Check out AmKessee’s new single and learn more about him on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, or promotional access.
####
About
Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada, up-and-coming singer and songwriter, AmKessee has always been captivated by music. Ever since he was a child first introduced to Hip-Hop, he knew this was the field he wanted to pursue and has been working towards it ever since. Driven by this dream and inspired by Hip-Hop icons, AmKessee is excited to share his music with the world.
Links:
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG2_6NiDors35luUTAY1AOg
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7HLCwxf40kiGJK9ycp1csn?highlight=spotify:track:1c50Us1IyDWz9GSzpoEvIY
AmKessee
AmKessee
+1 800-983-1362
sexzrotten@yahoo.com