CANADIAN POP ARTIST, SHIMMER JOHNSON TO RELEASE RADIO SINGLE, "IT'S FATE'S TURN" TO THE WORLD, JUNE 15
Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline
Single written by hit songwriters, Shimmer Johnson, Corey Johnson and Nashville Hall of Fame songwriter, Thornton Cline
I’m in awe that Johnson can put these feelings to song. "It’s Fate’s Turn” is an exceptional single from an artist whose star is rising. This is Shimmer's 2021 summer single.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian born singer-songwriter, Shimmer Johnson's new radio single, "It's Fate's Turn" will be released to worldwide radio on June 15. Her last two radio singles, "Priceless" and "Masterpiece" hit number one on the World Indie Charts and the Euro Indie Music Charts this year. Both singles are from her album, "Inner Me" on Catalyst Records.
"It's Fate's Turn" was written by hit songwriters, Shimmer Johnson, Corey Johnson and Grammy nominated Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame songwriter, Thornton Cline. Thornton Cline has had three number one songs with Nashville pop artist, Luckie Boy since August 2020.
Singer-songwriter Shimmer Johnson has released her debut album "Inner Me", an amazing new adult contemporary pop-rock collection. "Inner Me" was self-produced at Catalyst Production Studios in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Shimmer's album is filled with inspirational, catchy, addictive songs that display human emotion at a level that no one else has ever done. Her songs are easy to sing along to. Shimmer’s voice is full of tone and timber, making her unique. Listeners tend to keep Shimmer Johnson on repeat. Shimmer's first two radio singles, "Priceless" and "Masterpiece" are starting to receive some major attention from Billboard. Her songs are being played worldwide. Currently Shimmer has over a half a million streams on her Spotify and counting.
Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books. In 2017, Thornton Cline was awarded the first place Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year". In April, Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.
It's Fate's Turn