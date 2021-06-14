GARKAIN Book One of The Uluru Legacy Series
Released and published by Silver Dawn Publishing
The book is available in audio and eBook across all platforms
***LISTED AS AN AMAZON HOT NEW RELEASE FOR JUNE***
Amelia's journey to find the truth behind her adoption twenty-five years ago, might end up being just a quick tour around the sights and a visit with her biological family.
Or it could reveal a more mysterious and shocking history to her lineage than she thought possible. The realization that vampires and werewolves have existed all along in secret. A place called The Colony.
Amelia realizes she must make a choice. Join The Colony and her family, or literally be made to forget they ever existed in the first place.
The thrilling debut of The Uluru Legacy Series will change the vampire and werewolf rulebook. Blending myth with reality, it provides a truly unique and realistic spin on the genre you love.
***From June 15th to June 22nd, all proceeds from preorders of Garkain will be donated to the Montgomery County Women’s Center https://mcwctx.org/ to benefit those who are in need to support for Domestic Abuse.***
Amazon.com: Amazon.com: Garkain: Book One of The Uluru Legacy Series eBook: Walner, Anna J: Kindle Store
Amazon.ca: Garkain: Book One of The Uluru Legacy Series eBook: Walner, Anna J: Amazon.ca: Books
"Defying expectations, this award-winning debut novel by Anna J Walner, begins the Uluru Legacy Series, and leaves you craving more. A remarkably new experience, that doesn't disappoint." - Book Trib
“Vampire Diaries in Australia” – Good Reads Review
“A MUST READ for any Paranormal Romance Fan” – Literary Titan
UPCOMING FROM ANNA J. WALNER:
LAROUGO: Book Two of The Uluru Legacy
The thrilling continuation of the Uluru Legacy Series.
While some questions will be answered, more will be raised. As new truths come to light, and new evils make themselves known, not everyone will survive.
The vision for a new Colony is at stake as Amelia and Roan discover they’re part of something even larger than they thought.
A delicious and compelling continuation of the story that captured the attention of audiences earlier this year. A book with bite, that doesn’t disappoint.
Available November 2, 2021
Amazon.com: Amazon.com: Larougo: Book Two of The Uluru Legacy eBook: Walner, Anna J: Books
Amazon.ca: Larougo: Book Two of The Uluru Legacy eBook: Walner, Anna J: Amazon.ca: Kindle Store
ABOUT ANNA:
Anna J. Walner is a mother and a published author. She has always had a passion for writing, spending her life obsessed with literature. As an author, her creativity has grown. She not only reads the stories she loves, but she creates them too. She began this quest for her daughter. The series is written for her, with her in mind. From there, her ideas continued to form and grow.
More information about Anna can be found here:
Website: https://annajwalner.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnnaJWalner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annajwalner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnnaJWalner/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annajwalner?lang=en
