Who Is A Travel Buddy and How To Choose The Perfect One For Your Trip

Knowing who a travel buddy is and how they can add more excitement to your trip is what this article talks about.

Planning a trip and want someone to join you? Then a travel buddy is what you need! You might say: "I've good friends or family members that would certainly make a good travel buddy" but to be fair with you – not everybody is the perfect travel companion for your trip. And you might only realize this halfway through your much-awaited adventurous trip. So, to help you avoid any regrets that might spring up from choosing the wrong travel buddy, we came up with a few qualities you should watch out for. Keep scrolling to learn more!Who Is A Travel Buddy?Simply put, a travel buddy is another adult that travels with you on a trip. Your travel buddy can be a friend, your family member, someone you know, or even someone you met on the internet. You can decide to get a travel buddy for so many reasons. To cut costs, to make your trip easier, or to get that feeling of safety since you are visiting a new place and having a familiar face can put you at ease.A travel buddy also makes your trip more memorable as you have someone to explore and engage in fun activities with. The bonus point is that; you have someone to take pictures of you and one or two Instagram-worthy selfies.Do I Need A Travel Buddy?Maybe! If you enjoy the company of others while traveling, then you should get a travel buddy. If you need someone to share travel expenses with, then you should get a travel buddy. If you are a single parent with kids and you need someone to help you watch over them while you go to the bathroom or take a power nap, then a travel buddy can also do you great good. In all, having a travel buddy is a great way to get your money’s worth of entertainment, fun, and adventure on every trip.How Do I Find A Great Travel Buddy?There are several sites like 212TravelBuddy where you can connect and meet a travel buddy. All you have to do is post your travel plans and travel buddy requirements, and wait for travelers that share the same itinerary with you to contact you. Or you can ask your friends and family members if they are interested in going on a trip with you – and voila, you have a travel buddy.Things To Look Out For When Choosing A Travel Buddy• Willingness To Try New ThingsLet’s face it, nobody wants to go on a trip with a buddy that is less adventurous and unwilling to try new things. That is a major turn-off, and your trip is going to be a disaster! Whether you want to try new drinks, food, or fun activities like snorkeling, your travel buddy should be open to doing new things because it adds to the fun. So if during your conversation, you notice the person has a stuck-up vibe, then it is better to let them go - you certainly don’t need anybody ruining your trip.• Positive EnergyHaving a travel buddy that is flexible with plans, has good vibes, and mad energy means you will be getting one hell of a good trip! Their positive energy will help you pull through some uncomfortable moments (they always happen) and shows that they are okay with doing something outside the original plan. So try to match their energy, and you will have an exciting trip.• ResponsibleImagine a scenario where you and your travel buddy decide to split up for some personal activities, and when it is time to meet, one person decides to show up very late. Imagine the kind of panic you will go through, especially if they refuse to respond to your worry messages. Your brain begins to process different thoughts, and you fear for their safety (especially since you are in a new place). Now that you imagined that, did it look like something you would want to go through? Exactly our point.So look out for a travel buddy that is responsible enough to know how to do things at the right time and is also willing to give you heads-up when things don’t go as planned.• A Travel Buddy That Knows Their SpendingA travel buddy that is financially on the same page with you and also knows when to pay their share of the spending is a big blessing. Especially since you don’t want to fight over who is spending less, who is spending more, or get somebody that complains over every expense. So discussing your travel budget with your buddy is a good way to put things in order. There is a popular Chinese adage that says: ‘Don’t let money ruin relationships’. That is the advice we are leaving with you on this financial aspect. Try to sort out your financial expectations before embarking on that trip.• Someone That Can Make An Actual DecisionHave you ever been on a trip where the other person’s answer to all your suggestions is - anything you decide? That answer is as frustrating and annoying as losing your last dollar note in a pile of leaves. Our advice – find someone that knows how to make an actual decision on what they like, what they want, what they want to do, and know how to make suggestions. This will help your travel buddy relationship sail smoothly and also give you a fantastic trip.Well, there we go. We have told you who a travel buddy is, where to find one, and the common qualities to look for when choosing a travel buddy. We hope you apply it in finding and making yourself a great travel buddy by following the outlined traits. Have fun on your next trip!