Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

The victim had advertised their vehicle for sale using the Craigslist internet site. At approximately 11:05 pm, on Friday, June 11, 2021, the victim allowed the suspect to test drive the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz with New Jersey tag Z94MJE and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information about the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.