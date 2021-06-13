Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Machete) Offense: 500 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Machete) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a machete and threatened to stab the victim. The suspect then made derogatory comments towards the victim and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.