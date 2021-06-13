Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,671 in the last 365 days.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Ib Petersen begins his first official visit to Egypt

UN Information Centre in Cairo Download logo

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Population Fund Deputy Executive Director, Management, Ib Petersen started a visit to Egypt today Sunday June 13, 2021.

During his 5-day visit Mr. Patersen will be briefed on the population program in Egypt and discuss how UNFPA can further support the Government of Egypt to achieve its 2030 agenda.

Mr. Petersen is expected to hold several high-level meetings with different ministers, heads of national councils and representatives of faith-based organizations. 

Mr. Petersen’s visit comes at an opportune moment as the Government of Egypt embarked on an ambitious newly-endorsed accelerated National Action Plan for the Egyptian Family Development led by the Ministry of Planning and Development. Petersen will discuss the program with different ministers, since it is a multi-sectoral program, with women empowerment at its heart. 

UNFPA Deputy Director and the Fund’s regional and country officials will also discuss with Egyptian partners the UNFPA support in implementing this action plan. He is also interested in seeing special attention to youth and adolescent girls in other programs like the presidential initiative Hayah Karima among others. 

During his visit, Petersen will also have meetings with officials from the League of Arab States to discuss UNFPA at the regional level and the long standing cooperation between the fund and League of Arab States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.

You just read:

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Ib Petersen begins his first official visit to Egypt

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.