Government and Private Family Announce Transformative Funding to Help Build Clubhouse for Thousands of Ottawa Youths.
BGC Ottawa's new COVID-designed South End Clubhouse will help thousands of children and youths in an underserved area.
Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19. The Government and partners are taking action to support young people.
BGC Ottawa is deeply grateful to the Federal Government, Infrastructure Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Ottawa for investing in our community’s young people.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada, Ontario, the City of Ottawa, the Taggart Parkes Family, and community partners are taking decisive action to support young people in Ottawa, and their families.
— Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa
Thanks to this tremendous support, BGC Ottawa (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa) is currently constructing a Clubhouse in the south of Ottawa. This project is a continuation of BGC Ottawa’s bold vision of doubling its Members and impact by 2024. Currently, BGC Ottawa is comprised of 11 locations and a summer camp, Camp Smitty serving an average of 4,500 children and youth annually.
Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South; Jeremy Roberts, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; Diane Deans, City of Ottawa Councillor for Gloucester-Southgate Ward; Riley Brockington, Councillor for River Ward; Jean Cloutier Councillor for Alta Vista Ward; and Adam Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, announced joint funding for a new clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa at the project’s small ground-breaking event.
The Government of Canada is investing $4 million in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan, while the Government of Ontario is providing $1 million. The total campaign goal is 10 million dollars with upwards of 5 million dollars needed to run programming and services at the new location over the next 5 years.
In addition, Michelle Taggart, on behalf of the Taggart Parkes Family shared news of their transformational 1.4-million-dollar gift to the Club, that will directly fund programs and services at the Clubhouse in south Ottawa.
The new facility* constructed by Lundy construction, and designed by Hobin Architecture, will offer better protection against COVID-19 and other viruses by including isolation rooms with direct access to outdoor space to avoid exposure, eight single-stall gender-inclusive bathrooms, additional handwashing stations, built-in separation for large spaces like the gym, multiple entrances, and exit points, and two separate kitchens for cohort and community use. *Please see an additional list of partners and supporters at the end of this advisory.
The new construction will result in energy efficiencies and cost savings as well as better, high-quality air exchange on the premises.
This clubhouse will serve one of Ottawa’s most at-risk communities, Ottawa South, and will increase building capacity by allowing more space for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
This project will provide more youth the opportunity to receive the support they need in a safe and protected environment for years to come. Over 5,000 youth need services in the south of Ottawa, however, the current satellite location can only serve 10 children at a time.
Additional Comments:
Adam Joiner, CEO, BGC Ottawa: “BGC Ottawa (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa) is deeply grateful to the Federal Government, Infrastructure Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Ottawa for investing in our community’s young people. We are humbled and honoured to be able to build a new South End Clubhouse. This community hub in south Ottawa will enable us to reach so many youths and children in need, giving them the skills and tools to grow and thrive in uncertain times. Today’s ground-breaking and an announcement is a milestone step, but we still have lots of work to do. We cannot do this work alone. We are looking forward to working with our strong community partners to see this project fully funded for both capital and operations and constructed by the end of 2021.”
Stephen Beckta, Board Chair, BGC Ottawa: “On behalf of our Directors, we are thrilled to be able to extend and expand our impactful, evidence-based programming in safe ways to Ottawa’s south-end. As a BCG Ottawa alumnus, I know firsthand how powerful these clubhouses can be to change the trajectory of a child’s life. I am so glad we can do the same for thousands of children in the south end of Ottawa.”
Michelle Taggart, on behalf of the Taggart Parkes family: “The Taggart Parkes family is honoured to support BGC Ottawa in expanding its reach in the South End. Communities are at the heart of everything we do. It is wonderful to know that thousands of youths will now have access to the life-changing services provided by BGC Ottawa in this community, in a time when it is needed most.”
A note of sincere thanks to our additional partners on this project (in order of contribution):
• Waste Connections of Canada
• Waste Management
• Lafarge Holcim
• Korban Ltd.
• D.L. Building Materials Inc.
• Hobin Architecture
• Conam
• Flux Lighting
• Formica Canada Inc.
• Capital Site Development Inc.
With generous support from:
• 4Te Inc
• Cunliffe & Associates
• Bekolay & Associates
• D.B. Gray Engineering Inc.
• Levstek Consultants
• Lundy Construction
About BGC Ottawa www.bgcottawa.org
For almost one hundred years, BGC Ottawa, a registered charity, has provided programming directly to children and youth in vulnerable neighbourhoods.
FREE Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As one of Ottawa’s largest child and youth-serving charitable organizations, BGC Ottawa provides vital programs and services to an annual average of 4,500 young Members each year. We provide safe, supportive places where all kids and teens, of all backgrounds, can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and skills for life. From anti-racism to Reconciliation to LGBTQ2S+, food security to scholarships to job readiness, our Clubs battle systemic issues with systemic solutions—equity, acceptance, support, opportunity. BGC Ottawa is about Systemic Opportunity.
