Government Report on UFO's Is Preempted By New Book on Aliens • Author Giving Away FREE Copies For Father's Day!

New Book of Aliens preempts Government Report on UFO's.. Nuns with rulers face off with menacing looking aliens Author

The Day Before Father's Day, Author Will Sit At a Table in Front of an Arlington, Virginia Starbucks and Will Give Away Free Books to Kids As Gifts for Dad!!

If the government's report says there are no aliens, dozens of school kids are proving them wrong” — Jake McGuire

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington, Virginia photographer Jake McGuire has just released a hilarious new book of aliens, entitled, “Cartoons Too Funny For The New Yorker.” And, to preempt the upcoming Government Report on UFO's, McGuire will give away free books to prove aliens exist to the first 25 kids who appear on Saturday the 19th, the day before Father's Day between 7 and 9 AM in front of a Starbucks (street address below.)

McGuire, a former photo editor of THE HILL Newspaper in Washington, D.C. and current freelancer, has 12 coffee-table books in print but recently expanded into drawing cartoons. "I've been admiring cartoons in The New Yorker Magazine for more than 30 years, " says McGuire, "but I think my humor is a touch more edgy so I've published a book of aliens before the government releases its report on UFO's, now called, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena— UAP."

McGuire’s freelance business took a hit during covid he says. “So last November I started drawing political cartoons of Donald Trump. but my caricatures of him always turned out ogre-like––not sure why–– so I decided to skip politicians altogether and draw aliens. They are fun and easy to draw and you cannot depict them incorrectly."

If someone tells him his aliens are wrong, because aliens don’t have four eyes or six arms, he laughs. “Of course, they do,” he replies, “What planet are you from?”

His book's proof of aliens' existence came to life when he starting giving out free samples to friends' kids. His books eventually made it home to area kitchens, coffee tables, offices, and even got temporarily left in cars.

“If the government's report says there are no aliens,” says McGuire, “dozens of school kids are proving them wrong. They go to school and tell their classmates––with a straight face––things like 'my mom has aliens on her coffee table,' or 'Uncle Fred has aliens riding in the back seat of his BMW 650i.”"

"Thank you, boys and girls!" He says.

McGuire loves cartooning with aliens and what they say, since it employs a juxtaposition between earthly and alien cultures and ways of thinking between the two, adding layers of humor. "Aliens can say anything," he notes, "and no one questions it!"

Now, for the free books: for those kids who want a Father's Day gift for their dad, McGuire is giving away complimentary books to the first 25 kids ( one per family) from 7 to 9 AM, Saturday, the day before Father's day at a table front of Starbucks, Lyon Village, 3125 Lee Highway, Arlington, Virginia, (next to the famous Italian store.)

For those who will miss his free giveaway, the book is for sale on Amazon for $12.50, @ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093KGLRXD and makes a nice gift, not only for dads, but also for astronomers, astrophysicists, NASA Employees, Airline and Military pilots, Aerospace executives, conspiracy theorists, Rudy Giuliani, and anyone who loves to laugh.

In his book promotions, McGuire has targeted press releases to the media in places like Provincetown, Massachusetts and Fire Island, New York where he says there are many visitors from music, the theater, the arts, and the publishing world. He has hopes of catching the attention of a New York publisher who might see the potential in the book for a national seller or even get the attention of a screenwriter or playwright who can envision an entertaining, "Photographer Turned Cartoonist Brings Aliens to Life With an Army of School Kids," story.

McGuire asks kids and their parents to follow him on Instagram @toofunnyforthenewyorker so he can get a big following. "I may not be the next Dr. Seuss," he says, "but I might be a good, Uncle Jake and His Aliens."

For more see, www.jakemcguire.com