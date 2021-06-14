Hard Rock Veteran Celebrates Company’s 50th Anniversary with Focus on “Leadership That Rocks”
Knight Teaches Leaders to Take their Brand’s Culture to Eleven and Amp Up Results
There's a time to be humble and a time to 'bring the thunder'.”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Knight spent two decades traversing the world as Hard Rock International’s head of Global Training, helping develop the company’s next generation of leaders who rock. As Hard Rock celebrates its 50th anniversary today, Knight is focusing on helping leaders from all industries strengthen their organizations with his latest book “Leadership that Rocks: Take Your Brand’s Culture to Eleven and Amp Up Results.”
— Jim Knight
The first of three in a series of books that expand on Knight’s “Culture That Rocks” work, which was published in 2014, “Leadership that Rocks” drills into the role and responsibility of new, up-and-coming and middle managers in creating, maintaining and furthering an organization’s culture. From front-line supervisors to C-suite occupants, Knight reminds them all that “culture is only as strong as or weak as the employees that make up the organization.”
Filled with stories from his years at Hard Rock as well as his hundreds of keynote speeches, lectures, consulting assignments and podcast interviews, Knight focuses on examples of rock star leaders while sprinkling in a few examples of those needing to improve their skills. He provides practical steps for those interested in differentiating their organization’s brand in a cacophonous marketplace.
“A company’s culture starts with strong, directed leadership,” Knight said. “This is true whether the culture is to be created, maintained, adjusted or completely reimagined.” A strong organizational culture attracts and retains productive employees, generates more revenue and strengthens the bottom line. Hard Rock is an example of a strong culture leading to incredible success. What started 50 years ago with one cafe in London is now a hospitality giant with restaurants, hotels and casinos in more than 70 countries.
Jim Knight is a speaker, author, podcaster and entrepreneur. After spending more than 20 years at Hard Rock International, starting as a host in a cafe and ending as the Senior Director of Global Training, Knight is now the CEO of Knight Speaker, a global training company focusing on leadership, corporate culture, customer service and employee experience. Knight was featured as one of the Top 10 Most Booked & Rated Speakers in the U.S. by The Speaker Experts. He co-hosts the “Thoughts that Rock” podcast, co-facilities the leadership training program Certified Rock Star and, recently, co-founded bookstarPR, a digital book marketing company.
