Total daily tests: 504
New confirmed cases: 9
Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,732
Active cases: 113
Recoveries: 17,943 (5 new)
Currently admitted: 18
New deaths: 0
Total deaths: 676
Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (12 June 2021)
