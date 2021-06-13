Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions, False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B201855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/12/21 / 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (197 West St Braintree, VT)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, False Information to Law

Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/12/21 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks found Kevin Bent in violation of

his conditions of release. While on scene Bent provided false information about

another crime he had been in the presence of that night. Bent was arrested and

brought to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. He was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at

1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 / 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

