Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions, False Information to Law Enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201855
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/12/21 / 2222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (197 West St Braintree, VT)
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, False Information to Law
Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Kevin Bent
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/12/21 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks found Kevin Bent in violation of
his conditions of release. While on scene Bent provided false information about
another crime he had been in the presence of that night. Bent was arrested and
brought to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. He was
cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at
1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 / 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.