Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions, False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6/12/21 / 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (197 West St Braintree, VT)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, False Information to Law

Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/12/21 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks found Kevin Bent in violation of

his conditions of release. While on scene Bent provided false information about

another crime he had been in the presence of that night. Bent was arrested and

brought to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. He was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at

1230 hours to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 / 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

