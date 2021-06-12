Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Oak Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 14th Street and Oak Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:27 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects discharged firearms then fled the scene in the vehicle. An adult male victim was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: