Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Oak Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 14th Street and Oak Street, Northwest.
At approximately 3:27 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects discharged firearms then fled the scene in the vehicle. An adult male victim was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.