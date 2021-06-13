The world’s 50 best social media influencers by number of followers [Infographic]

Are you considering applying an influential social media marketing strategy? Want to know who the world’s most followed social media influencers are?

The team of Visual capital share the world’s top 50 influencers in this infographic.

Here are the top five from the list:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Look at the infographic for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.