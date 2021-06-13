Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102321
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/12/21, 1741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Hill Road
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Jason Moul
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/21 at approximately 1741 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report stating Jason Moul was in their residence without permission. Further investigation revealed Moul was also in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Moul was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on June 22, 2021, at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd,2021 / 1100 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600