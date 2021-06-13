Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102321

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/12/21, 1741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Hill Road

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Jason Moul

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/12/21 at approximately 1741 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report stating Jason Moul was in their residence without permission. Further investigation revealed Moul was also in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Moul was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on June 22, 2021, at 1100 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd,2021 / 1100 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

