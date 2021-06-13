Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,608 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102321

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/21, 1741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Hill Road

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Jason Moul

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 06/12/21 at approximately 1741 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report stating Jason Moul was in their residence without permission. Further investigation revealed Moul was also in violation of his current conditions from a previous crime. Moul was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on June 22, 2021, at 1100 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd,2021 / 1100 hours   

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kali Lindor 

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

kali.lindor@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.