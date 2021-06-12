Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 June 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,016,511), deaths (134,295) and recoveries (4,506,343) by region:
Central (183,796 cases; 2,895 deaths; 166,758 recoveries): Burundi (4,975; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (10,987; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,942; 174; 4,766), Congo (12,121; 160; 11,211), DRC (34,949; 834; 27,825), Equatorial Guinea (8,640; 118; 8,303), Gabon (24,736; 156; 23,741), Sao Tome and Principe (2,356; 37; 2,306)
Eastern (676,423; 13,309; 565,317): Comoros (3,964; 146; 3,736), Djibouti (11,572; 154; 11,401), Eritrea (4,848; 16; 4,278), Ethiopia (273,892; 4,235; 249,471), Kenya (175,176; 3,396; 120,031), Madagascar (41,894; 878; 41,286), Mauritius (1,566; 18; 1,243), Rwanda (27,862; 368; 26,341), Seychelles (13,200; 46; 11,842), Somalia (14,799; 774; 6,995), South Sudan (10,688; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,203; 2,719; 29,841), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (60,250; 423; 48,160)
Northern (1,502,000; 45,482; 1,316,510): Algeria (132,727; 3,691; 92,441), Egypt (271,780; 15,547; 199,840), Libya (188,762; 3,158; 174,434), Mauritania (20,005; 473; 19,005), Morocco (523,165; 9,202; 510,623), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (364,819; 13,365; 319,475)
Southern (2,176,831; 66,274; 1,998,326): Angola (36,455; 819; 30,101), Botswana (62,040; 896; 55,617), Eswatini (18,723; 676; 17,938), Lesotho (10,856; 326; 6,440), Malawi (34,470; 1,158; 32,709), Mozambique (71,355; 840; 69,878), Namibia (62,806; 973; 53,734), South Africa (1,730,106; 57,592; 1,598,293), Zambia (110,332; 1,365; 96,646), Zimbabwe (39,688; 1,629; 36,970)
Western (477,461; 6,335; 459,432): Benin (8,109; 102; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,456; 167; 13,268), Cabo Verde (31,512; 272; 30,231), Côte d'Ivoire (47,638; 306; 47,135), Gambia (6,008; 180; 5,813), Ghana (94,444; 789; 92,552), Guinea (23,366; 167; 21,438), Guinea Bissau (3,802; 69; 3,545), Liberia (2,484; 93; 2,065), Mali (14,336; 523; 9,903), Niger (5,446; 192; 5,161), Nigeria (167,051; 2,117; 163,430), Senegal (41,900; 1,150; 40,449), Sierra Leone (4,312; 82; 3,169), Togo (13,597; 126; 13,294)