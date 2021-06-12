Young Entrepreneur Mohammad Ashraf Uddin is already a Verified Musical Artist from Bangladesh.
FENI, BANGLADESH , BANGLADESH, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Entrepreneur Mohammad Ashraf Uddin is already a Verified Musical Artist from Bangladesh.

many thanks to TikTok, YouTube and Spotify for verifying me as an artist to take my music live one step further
Mohammad Ashraf Uddin is a Bangladeshi musical artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer, Influencer & internet personality Who is Mostly known as a musician rather than a digital marketer. has already been verified as the official artist from the international music platforms YouTube, TikTok and Spotify.
He received the official artist channel verification on YouTube in January 2021 and recently he also received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify. His official artist channel named“ Mohammad Ashraf Uddin” has also verified in January 2021.
He started his musical and digital marketing career in 2021 with an album title “Hip-Hop Dreams” from renowned audio and digital marketing company “Ashraf Digital Media ” & An Records.
“I’ve worked with a lot of production houses but now it’s time to work on my own YouTube channel,” he said.
“YouTube has given me official artist verification; how many do I get? From now on, I will distribute all my songs from my own verified YouTube channel “Mohammad Ashraf Uddin ” and also assign my songs on all other international platforms involving Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer. And in the future, I think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on. And now the country’s epidemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.”
“Lastly, many thanks to TikTok, YouTube and Spotify for verifying me as an artist to take my music live one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.”
Carrer :
Mohammad Ashraf Uddin has wanted to be a singer since he was a child; he used to attend any singing-related function and was always ready to perform! He was a member of the singing groups "Pushpo Kanon Shilpi Gosthi" and "Hillol Shilpi Gosthi." He joined "Pushpo Kanon" in 2010 and was trained by other vocalists! In 2012, he left "Pushpo Kanon" and joined "Hillol Shilpi Gosthi," with whom he remained until relocating to the United States! After moving to the United States, he began singing various genres of songs and also performed on a few occasions in 2017-18.
Mohammad Ashraf Uddin was always looking for new ways to make people laugh, and one day he came up with the idea of making funny videos. He began posting videos to YouTube, Tiktok, Facebook, and Instagram! He went viral in 2018 for some of his short videos! His videos have received over 2 million views on TikTok and other video platforms. It took him a few years to catch people's attention, but he is now well known as the Entertainer.
Early Life and Education:
Mohammad Ashraf Uddin was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 12, 2001. He grew up in Dhaka. In 2014, he received his JSC (Junior School Certificate) from Amirabad B.C.Laha High School Feni, Bangladesh. During his SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam in 2017, he moved to Dhaka and continued his education at Rajarbag Police Lines High School in Rajarbagh Dhaka. He graduated from Rajarbagh Police Lines High School in 2019 and received his high school Certificate. He wanted to complete his bachelor's degree after graduating from high school, so he enrolled in (Government Science College] Higher Secondary School Certificate
