Maka Taylor Featured on Sam P.K. Collins', All Eyes On D.C. Radio Show

Maka Taylor Economic Research and Development Expert

Advocate presents a case for access to resources and opportunities that have historically and systemically been blocked

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maka Taylor , a Washington, D.C. economic research and development expert, was recently featured on Sam P.K. Collins ', All Eyes On D.C. Radio Show, her publicist announced today. The recorded broadcast is available at https://youtu.be/j-I7KIZplIc AllEyesOnDC is an African-centered, grassroots media organization that features African-Americans, continental Africans, the Caribbean, and other guests of African descent. It highlights topics relevant to the self-determination of Africans locally, nationally, and globally.The media organization speaks to Washington, D.C.’s significance as a seat of power in local, national, and global affairs.Maka Taylor and Sam P.K. Collins discussed "Black Women In Political Spaces." Taylor answered seldom-asked questions about repercussions of institutional neglect as it pertains to this demographic.For more information about Maka Taylor, visit MakaTaylor.com. For media inquires, bookings, and sponsor opportunities, contact Fran Briggs , Publicist to Maka Taylor. FranBriggs@aol.com or call 928-275-1342.