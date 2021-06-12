Maka Taylor Featured on Sam P.K. Collins', All Eyes On D.C. Radio Show
Advocate presents a case for access to resources and opportunities that have historically and systemically been blockedNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maka Taylor, a Washington, D.C. economic research and development expert, was recently featured on Sam P.K. Collins', All Eyes On D.C. Radio Show, her publicist announced today. The recorded broadcast is available at https://youtu.be/j-I7KIZplIc
AllEyesOnDC is an African-centered, grassroots media organization that features African-Americans, continental Africans, the Caribbean, and other guests of African descent. It highlights topics relevant to the self-determination of Africans locally, nationally, and globally.
The media organization speaks to Washington, D.C.’s significance as a seat of power in local, national, and global affairs.
Maka Taylor and Sam P.K. Collins discussed "Black Women In Political Spaces." Taylor answered seldom-asked questions about repercussions of institutional neglect as it pertains to this demographic.
For more information about Maka Taylor, visit MakaTaylor.com. For media inquires, bookings, and sponsor opportunities, contact Fran Briggs, Publicist to Maka Taylor. FranBriggs@aol.com or call 928-275-1342.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn