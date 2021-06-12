Interview with FIFA Council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/QCc4Q-aCX-w

In March, African football elected a new President, as well as members of the FIFA Council. Isha Johansen, Sierra Leone Football Association President since 2013 – and one of the few women in the world to have headed a national football association – was one of them.

In Episode 8 of Living Football, she explains her football journey, from starting her own club in 2004 to seeking to provide guidance and opportunities to children whose lives had been disrupted by civil war.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org