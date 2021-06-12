Lesbian Island became true The first Real free Lesbian Dating App on Google Play
Lesbian Island is the First 100% Free Lesbian Dating App Which gives Free membership to All members Available on Google Play For FreeEVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lesbian Island was started in 2020 as a dream to create a New Country for women only and unlike the other Similar ideas, Lesbian Island won't be for tourists nor who can pay only!
The Lesbian Island will be free for All and will accept all women, Lesbian Island won't ask about their past, we give them a chance to start a new life and forget the past, and our law is one law if you commit a crime you will be vanished and never back that's all
Our Dream now starts to become Real.
Lesbian Island was founded in 2020 as a social networking site and App to be a 100% free App for lesbian only,
Because the other Apps charge their users for everything and they even limit the chat and ask them pay to see who visits their profile
But Lesbian Island App is really 100% Free and everything is unlimited.
Lesbian Island is available on Google Play, The App name on Google Play is "Lesbian Island"
Direct Link to the App : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datethem.date
And website version with two premium domain names
https://Lesbian.is
https://Lesbian.Dating
What is Lesbian Island Features?
1- The only 100% Free Lesbian Dating App on Google Play.
2- Find Lesbian Girl nearby you, even in your district.
3- FREE VIP Membership to All of the group members.
4- Create a profile with your bio and interests.
5- Upload your videos, images and posts to your Gallery.
6- The other users can like your profile & send gifts to you.
7- Watch the other users videos, Pictures and Posts.
8- Unlimited Private Lesbian Chat.
9- If you were offline you receive notifications for PM.
10- You can also contact offline users and they will join.
11- Pride Link profile for all users https://Lesbian.is/YourName
Iphone users and PC users can use the website version https://lesbian.dating
Lesbian Island is only 100% free and will always be Free Lesbian Dating App
Lesbian Island is Free and will Always be Free!
Our Slogan is : We will Rise from Ashes!
