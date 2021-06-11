Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced three arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:53 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, 28 year-old Asia Whitehead, 27 year-old Rhonda Whitehead, and 29 year-old Melvin Taylor, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.