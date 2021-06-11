Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,056 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced three arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:53 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, June 11, 2021, 28 year-old Asia Whitehead, 27 year-old Rhonda Whitehead, and 29 year-old Melvin Taylor, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

 

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.