Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 2400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the 2400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:18 pm, the suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire at the listed location. During the exchange, the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victims were not injured. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was later recovered. One suspect was located, transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and placed under arrest by responding officers. The remaining suspects made good their escape.

 

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, 20 year-old Andre Winestock, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

