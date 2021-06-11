Local fishing ponds to be stocked with lunkers

Anglers in the Salmon and Challis areas will see some giant trout lurking in local fishing ponds after Clear Springs Foods donated over 300 hatchery broodstock rainbow trout to Idaho Fish and Game.

The trophy-sized trout, which average nearly 9 pounds, were stocked earlier this week at Blue Mountain, Squaw Creek, Kids Creek, and Hyde ponds. Each pond received about 75 fish. Hayden Pond will receive a stocking of these large rainbows in the coming weeks.

Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Casting and retrieving spoons and spinners can also be an effective pond fishing technique. Community ponds provide a convenient, close-to-home opportunity for anglers of all skill levels.

Idaho Fish and Game regularly stocks these ponds with catchable-sized rainbow trout when conditions are favorable. The trout limit is 6, all species combined. The number of trout released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

IDFG Salmon Region fisheries staff wishes to extend a big 'thank you' to the folks at Clear Springs Food for donating the large fish, and to the staff at Mackay and Pahsimeroi Fish hatcheries for stocking them into the ponds throughout the region, as they are sure to be a big hit with local anglers.

For more on local fishing waters geared toward families, including descriptions of water, directions and facilities at each, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-waters/salmon.