Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day
TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: June 11, 2021
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day
_________________________________________________________________________
Five years ago, on June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by a shooter who claimed alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. This day marked the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
