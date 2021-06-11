TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: June 11, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

_________________________________________________________________________

Five years ago, on June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by a shooter who claimed alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. This day marked the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

To view the Pulse Remembrance Day proclamation, click here

###