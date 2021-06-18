Engaging Seniors In The Community: Akash Brahmbhatt's Tips For Getting Nursing Home Residents Out And About
Akash Brahmbatt states that it's important for people who lie in nursing homes to have something to look forward to regularlySPRING, TX, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt Explains Why Community Engagement Matters For Nursing Home Residents
Day-to-day monotony can be difficult for nursing home residents. Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbatt states that it's important for people who lie in nursing homes to have something to look forward to regularly. Engaging senior citizens who live in nursing homes in community events can be an exciting, fun way to help residents feel a sense of belonging.
Akash Brahmbhatt Explains Why Resident Input Matters
Nursing home owners and activity directors sometimes choose activities for residents without asking for their input, which may be a mistake, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. Residents of nursing homes need to feel a sense of agency when it comes to their daily schedules, and asking for their input before scheduling community events can be a helpful, fun way to learn more about resident preferences.
While it may not be safe or feasible for nursing home residents to choose any community activity, offering options can help residents feel that they're contributing to the daily scheduling process. Residents can take part in a vote for deciding what community activity they'd like to participate in. Nursing home owners and activity directors can also offer residents choices, allowing some residents to attend one community event while taking other residents to a different event.
Helping Seniors Engage With The Community
There are many options for getting seniors out of the nursing home and into the community, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
Options may include:
Creating resident "field trips" for normal day-to-day activities, like grocery shopping, trips to the coffee shop, running errands, dropping off and picking up dry cleaning, etc. While these events may seem like no big deal to people who have complete agency over their lives, a change of pace and scenery can provide a boost in morale for nursing home residents, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
Special outings like trips to go out to eat, to the movies, to the mall, or to the beach can all provide residents with both an opportunity to engage with the community and enjoy a special event.
For residents who cannot leave the nursing home for health reasons, it can be fun to bring events to them. Local school performances, cooking classes, special speakers, and movie screenings can all be exciting ways for residents to engage with the world around them without having to leave the facility.
