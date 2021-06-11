Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 74 (Main Street) in Wellsville Borough, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Route 74 (Main Street) in Wellsville Borough, York County, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 14.

The bridge spans a tributary to Doe Run between Cherry Street and Community Street in the borough.

This project consists of a replacing the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert, and approach roadway work.

The bridge will be closed on June 14. A detour will be in place using York Street (Route 4012) and Harmony Grove Road (Route 4014). The bridge is expected to reopen by October 19, 2021.

Doli Construction Corporation of Chalfont, PA, is the prime contractor on this $654,285 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018