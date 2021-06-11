Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
7 Avoidable Twitter Mistakes That Will Make People Follow [Infographic]

Is your number of Twitter followers going down rather than down? Are you asking what you did or did not do to get people to press the open button?

The team of Red website design look at the most common reasons why people follow on Twitter in this infographic.

Here is a quick summary:

  • You do not post often enough
  • You post too often
  • You only place ads or sales
  • You never respond
  • You are boring
  • Someone else does what you do, but better
  • Your post quality has decreased

Look at the infographic for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.

