Akash Brahmbhatt Shares His Top Tough-Conversation Tips
You love your parents, and you only want what's best for them. Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt understands how difficult it can be to talk with your parents about changing their living situation. If your mom and/or dad have been falling more often, experienced some health scares, or are simply struggling to stay on top of taking care of the house, it may be time to talk about whether they'd be more safe and comfortable in an assisted living or nursing home facility.
Keep An Eye Out For Warning Signs
Before you talk to your parent about potentially moving to a nursing home or assisted living facility, be sure that you have reasoning to back up your argument, recommends Akash Brahmbhatt. Recent injuries, problems with taking medication on time, the need for an increased level of health care, and poor nutrition can all be reasons that it may make sense to think about assisted living or nursing home care options.
Akash Brahmbhatt Recommends Getting On The Same Page As Your Siblings
If you have siblings, it's important that you talk and come to an agreement about what you'd like to see happen with your mom or dad's living arrangements. Getting your parent to agree to move can be tough, and it can be even harder when not everyone agrees on what should happen next.
Know Their Financial Situation
Finances are a major concern for many senior citizens. When you talk to your parent about potentially changing their living situation, it's likely that they'll cite money as a concern. It's important to listen closely and empathetically. Many older parents and grandparents worry that moving into an assisted living or nursing home facility will drain their savings, leaving them unable to provide for their children and grandchildren.
Before you talk to your parent about moving, Akash Brahmbhatt recommends preparing by researching different financial strategies for helping your parent live comfortably while also getting them the help they need.
Understand That This May Not Be A One-And-Done Conversation
It's important to know that you'll likely have this conversation with your parent(s) repeatedly, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. Your parent may be receptive to the first conversation you have, or it may take some time. If your parent shoots down your attempt to talk with them on the first try, know that this is a normal response. There's nothing wrong with choosing to revisit the issue at a later date.
