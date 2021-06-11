LinkedIn offers tips on how to increase your next page

It does not get as much attention as other platforms, but LinkedIn has grown steadily over the past few years, both in terms of total users and active engagement.

Over the past five quarters, LinkedIn has reported record levels of involvement, every quarter, while the platform is now ready 740 million members. Who still feels like a cop – ‘members’ are not the same as ‘active users’, yet statistics show that use of LinkedIn is increasing, along with the potential reach of the public, and as more regions are looking at to become normal again in the aftermath of the pandemic, operational activity will also increase, which will inevitably cause even more users to come to LinkedIn more frequently.

Therefore, it is worth reconsidering your LinkedIn marketing approach. To help with this, LinkedIn shares a series case studies highlighting how to use the promotional tools and options, while today given some new tips on how to maximize your company presence and grow your followers of your company page.

Here are the most important tips from LinkedIn:

1. Get the basics right

First, LinkedIn advises brands to make sure they fill in all elements of their company page, and contain content and descriptions that indicate what their business is doing and who they want to help.

“Make sure you include relevant keywords in your business description, as LinkedIn pages are searched by search engines and can often rank high.”

LinkedIn suggests that brands should too add a LinkedIn “Follow” button to their own blog, website and / or newsletters to increase exposure, while company page administrators should also encourage their first-degree connections on LinkedIn to follow their company Page through the “Invite to follow“Function.

2. Publish thought leadership content

This is perhaps easier said than done, given the additional work it requires for research and creation, but the next important point of LinkedIn is that brands need to look at content policies for thought.

“The best way to get the attention of [LinkedIn’s] was heard to publish compelling content on industry news, trends and other relevant topics. In reality, 88% of business decision makers agrees that content-leadership content plays a crucial role in increasing their perception of an organization. ‘

It is interesting that LinkedIn also acknowledges the challenge here, by noting only 17% of the same business decision makers consider the quality of current thinking leadership content online to be ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’.

Content creation is easy and there are now more possibilities to ever compose a message or video and publish it to a wider audience. But creating great content remains as challenging as ever, and while there are newer tools that can highlight important trends and data insights that can help your approach, the key lies in giving your own insight and interpreting these trends from the perspective of what your business does. presentations.

It may take work, but according to LinkedIn’s advice, the way to stand out on LinkedIn is to publish ‘well-researched, useful and relevant content’. Which makes sense, and is a good tip. But it will take some time and focus and writing skills to put together unique, valuable insights for your target audience.

LinkedIn also suggests that businesses want to use the page Content suggestions function to gain further insight into the topics that resonate with your LinkedIn audience.

3. Join conversations that are part of your brand

LinkedIn also suggests that brands want to engage relevant conversations on the platform to raise awareness of their presence and expand their in-app connections.

One way to do this is through LinkedIn’s Community Hashtags feature, which enables LinkedIn enterprise pages to select up to three specific hashtags to link to their page.

You can then work with these topics as your company page, which can help increase exposure to your brand on the platform.

LinkedIn also suggests that company page managers find and host related opportunities, enabling more opportunities for interaction and exposure to those within your niche.

4. Know and grow your audience

LinkedIn also suggests that company pages use their page analytics tools to view data about the demographics and characteristics of their audience on the page, and how people get to their page.

“You will also be able to identify which of your posts and updates are the most engaging. With these insights in hand, you will be able to continually optimize for better audience alignment, and provide the type of content they find most valuable.”

5. Activate your people

Finally, LinkedIn says businesses should encourage all their employees to ensure they link to the industry page from the work experience section in their LinkedIn profiles, which in turn should increase potential exposure, while page administrators should also redistribute their employees. ‘best posts, notify employees of the most important page placements to share (you can notify employees once a day of page placements to share), and recognize team moments or employees with a call from your page.

I mean, I’m not sure I personally want to see too much of these internal news stories on LinkedIn, but maybe that’s another consideration to promote engagement and awareness.

LinkedIn also says that brands need to promote internal engagement through a community that can only build employees on LinkedIn My company tab.

The My company tab, who added LinkedIn in February, contains ‘Offers’ and ‘Employee Content’ offers, which enable businesses to facilitate direct sharing of relevant positions, and increase internal engagement among employees.

It can help reinforce selected messages and updates and increase engagement, which in turn can increase employee advocacy and maximize your company presence.

Here are some great tips, and while not necessarily easy to implement, the guide directions and tips here should help you put together a more effective attack plan to increase your company’s LinkedIn presence.

You can visit the tips for growing LinkedIn on the company page here.