WVDOH cleaning up following band of storms

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews are quickly addressing damages after a narrow band of thunderstorms ripped across West Virginia on the afternoon and evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021. Storms created areas of high water in Lincoln, Wayne, Jackson, Kanawha, and Marion counties, damaged several roads, and washed out several culverts. Damage was localized. In Lincoln County, rushing water washed out the road around a culvert at the intersection of WV 3 and Bias Road near Hamlin, preventing road access to about 50 residents. District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington said DOH emergency crews had the road reopen by 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and planned to repair asphalt damage over the next few days. “We had three culverts that washed out and had some pavement damage,” Pennington said. “We are correcting those issues as quickly as we can.” Flooding also caused minor damage to roads in Wayne County. In Jackson County, downtown Ripley was hit hard by floodwaters that quickly rose, then receded. District 3 Engineer Justin Smith said high water washed asphalt loose at the intersection of County Road 21 and US 33. That damage was expected to be repaired quickly. “The storm was really localized,” Smith said. Several roads and culverts were damaged, “But nobody’s trapped and we don’t have any roads that are closed.” High water did close a few roads in Kanawha County in District 1. Both Smith Creek Road and Coal River Road were closed because of high water, and high water signs were posted on Browns Creek Road and Strawberry Road. District 4 Maintenance Engineer Aaron Stevens said stormwater plugged several culverts in Marion County, and caused pavement damage to WV 21. Several trees were also down. All roads were open Friday and crews were cleaning up damage.​