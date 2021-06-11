COVID Relief to India - KISS PR Brand Story Announce Partnership With Another Joy Foundation - Sam Sayani Airlifts 50 Tonnes of Medical Supplies on 747 to India

Another Joy Foundation in cooperation with Skyone, FZE a leading Charter Airline based in Sharjah, UAE, will deliver oxygen concentrators, N95 Masks, isolation gowns, KN95 masks and to help India.

With almost 25 million total infections, averaging 340,000 new infections and over 4000 COVID-related deaths every single day, India’s healthcare infrastructure is overwhelmed and its communities devastated. Another Joy Foundation in cooperation with Skyone, FZE a leading Charter Airline based in Sharjah, UAE, will deliver 5,000 oxygen concentrators, 2 million N95 Masks, 2 million isolation gowns, 2 million KN95 masks and 2 million canisters of EPA approved COVID Killer Wipes to aid struggling communities in India.



“It is imperative we join hands and resources,” says Sam Sayani, Executive Director of Another Joy Foundation. “This mission will save thousands of lives. We are grateful to Skyone for providing on of their B747 freighter for this operation ”

Las Vegas-based non-profit Another Joy Foundation has already gathered 50 tonnes of supplies to deliver, as well as sponsorship from FedEx and Boeing, but the cost of fueling the 747 that will air lift supplies is not yet covered.

Following Qamar Zaman's campaign to provide struggling businesses across the world with free marketing services in 2020, Qamar Zaman, founder and CEO of KissPR, one of Dallas’ leading digital growth consultancies, has launched an initiative to support Another Joy Foundation’s mission.

As part of this campaign, all donors will receive free press coverage distributed by Mr. Zaman’s team, and their logos will be featured on a landing page for the initiative. To help thousands of struggling families and receive these benefits:

“We feel the pain of our friends and families in India even though we are miles away from them. Despite the distance, we keep them in our prayers,” says Qamar Zaman, founder and CEO of KISSPR, one of Dallas’ leading digital growth consultancies, “We are collaborating with U.S.and international businesses all over the world to enhance available resources. Corporate sponsors of this mission — KISS PR and our other regular business partners and collaborators — have also extended their support, and they plan to contribute to our effort to fight COVID-19 in India as quickly as possible.”

In addition to Mr. Zaman and his team at KISS PR, the businesses and individuals involved in marketing efforts and contributing to the fund organized by Sam Sayahi and Another Joy Foundation include:

Skyone, FZE

Skyzone, FZE is a leading Airline operating passenger and cargo operation from Sharjah. https://www.skyone.aero/

Sewa International Group (Houston, TX)

Sewa International Group is a non-profit organization based in Houston, providing humanitarian services around the world. https://sewausa.org/

Sarva Dharma Service Center (Farmingdale, NJ)

Sarva Dharma Service Center is a humanitarian organization based in Farmingdale that operates by the words “Love all, serve all.” https://www.sai-service.org/#home

Contributors Supporters organized by KISS PR and Qamar Zaman’s team include:

Nadim Ahmed, founder and CEO of VentureX Dallas by the Galleria (Dallas, TX)

— Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is a North Dallas coworking space providing freelancers, startups, small businesses, and more with shared desk, private office, and virtual office arrangement at affordable rates. https://dallascoworkingneargalleria.venturex.com/

Tanner James and Massimo Didomenico, founders and executives of Tansocial (Las Vegas, NV)

— Tansocial is a branding and performance marketing agency based in Boston, MA, that specializes in Instagram marketing. https://rebrand.ly/tansocial-branding

Adam Torres & Chirag Chirag Sagar of Mission Matters Media Podcast (Los Angeles, CA)

— Mission Matters is an interview-style podcast with over 3000 episodes that amplify the stories of businesses and entrepreneurs. https://missionmatters.com/

Renee Perras, CEO of CEPAC Lawyer Marketing (New York, NY)

— CEPAC Lawyer Marketing is a full service marketing agency based in New York City who understands the need for attorneys to have a strong marketing presence. www.cepac.com

Glenn and Robin Herman NYC Personal Injury Lawyers

Glenn and Robin Herman are New York personal injury lawyers and New York natives, whose meticulous legal strategy has won their clients millions of dollars in settlements. https://hermannyc.com/

Martin Kepman CEO of Manganese X

Manganese X Energy Corp. intends to provide a secure ethically sourced manganese supply by exploring and developing its manganese rich deposit near Woodstock New Brunswick, the Battery Hill Project. The Fraser Institute has recently called New Brunswick one of the best mining jurisdictions in Canada, a country known to be mining friendly. https://news.manganesexenergycorp.com/

Brian Spira of Oxbridge Financial Group (Atlanta, GA)

Oxbridge Financial Group is an investment banking and personal management consulting firm serving clients across the United States.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman of the Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Mr. Zaman spent several years perfecting relationships with top influencers in the area of legal, business, health sciences and technology, and continues to work with elite law firms and business entities to lead them to exponential gains. KISS PR provides digital transformation and consultancy services that help clients save time and money as they grow their online presence alongside growing their businesses. The unique storytelling model has transformed personal and business brands around the world. KissPR has now told over 31,000 stories and counting and continues helping small business owners’ dreams become reality. https://story.kisspr.com/

About Another Joy Foundation

Another Joy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Founded by Mr. Alden Crowley since 2010, with headquarters in Las Vegas Nevada. Another Joy Foundation was created by aviation professionals like Mr. Sam Sayani and others, with the sole purpose of utilizing resources in the aerospace industry to transport toys and humanitarian aid to the less fortunate around the world with very little cost. Due to the great generosity of our partners and donors, Another Joy Foundation has delivered $60 million worth of toys, medicine, medical supplies, medical equipment, school books, school supplies, computers and vegetable seeds to date. Another Joy Foundation has developed life saving programs around the world that have positively impacted tens of thousands of lives. Our mission is to deliver joy and hope to children and families in need.

