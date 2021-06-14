Kleinschmidt Announces Regional Vice President Promotions of Kevin Cooley, Steve Layman and Dana Postlewait
Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that several employees have been promoted to the role of Regional Vice-President
PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that several employees have been promoted to the role of Regional Vice President as part of fulfilling our visionary organizational structure.
— Trevor Lykens, COO
Kevin Cooley, P.E. began his career with Kleinschmidt 24 years ago. He has been promoted to Regional Vice President for the Northeast and Canada regions. In his previous role as Director of the Engineering Division, he oversaw more than 60 engineers, designers, and drafters designing hydroelectric facilities and managed projects related to powerhouse design and upgrades, feasibility studies, and energy analyses.
Steve Layman, Ph.D. joined Kleinschmidt in 2018 and has been promoted to Regional Vice President for the Southeast. Steve has an extensive background in the hydropower industry including leading Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing projects, Clean Water Act permitting, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews, Endangered Species Act (ESA) compliance, and ecological assessments. He is an active member of the American Fisheries Society (AFS) and the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists (ASIH).
Dana Postlewait, P.E., who joined Kleinschmidt as part of the R2 Resource Consultants integration in January of 2021, has been promoted to Regional Vice President for the West and Northwest regions. He brings extensive experience in program management, project management, fisheries engineering, and fish passage design, as well as agency consultation and cost estimating to his role at Kleinschmidt. He is an active member of the AFS and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
In their new roles, the regional Vice Presidents will have primary responsibility for the client experience within their respective geographic regions. They will ensure project quality meets or exceeds expectations and work with our Principal Consultants and Project Directors to enhance relationships with our clients and teaming partners across their regions.
” I’m excited to work with Kevin, Steve, and Dana in these new capacities. Their individual experiences in the marketplace and accomplishments leading client-focused teams will help us continue to grow with purpose while being responsive and nimble to new opportunities”, says Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer with Kleinschmidt, “Kevin, Steve and Dana each have a proven track record of success, but just as importantly, they are genuinely good people that have earned the respect and trust of our team, our clients and many of their peers in the industry. I’m looking forward to working with each of them and the rest of our leadership team to continue Kleinschmidt’s evolution and expansion of capabilities to align with the needs of our clients.”
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives. For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
