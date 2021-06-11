I-515 Tropicana Avenue Overnight Ramp Closures June 13 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) on-and-offramps at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 13, until 5 a.m., June 14, in Clark County for open grade paving improvements. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.