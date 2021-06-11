I-515 Flamingo Road Nightly Ramp Closures June 14-16 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces on-and-offramp improvements at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) and Flamingo Road (State Route 592) in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. As a result, motorists can expect the following closures:

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (June 14-15) • The northbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 14, until 5 a.m., June 15, in Clark County for open grade paving. Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (June 15-16) • The southbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 15, until 5 a.m., June 16, in Clark County for open grade paving.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.