PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of June 14 to June 18, 2021

06/11/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of June 11 - June 18, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Click here for Road Report: https://www.penndot.gov/District4 Road Report June 14 to June 18, 2021.pdf Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. Home games Tuesday, June 15 through Friday, June 18 starting at 7:05 PM, Saturday, June 19 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, June 20 game starts at 1:05 PM.

There will be two concerts at the Pavilion at Montage on Friday, June 18 starting 6:00 PM and Saturday, June 19 also starting at 6:00 PM. Please note that baseball game and a concert will be going on Friday and Saturday.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto (570) 963-3502