PennDOT, Safety Partners to Host Bicycle Rodeo in Franklin, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Franklin Alliance Church, the City of Franklin, and Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Safe Kids Clarion-Venango will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo on June 24 to educate children on bike safety. 

The rodeo will take place in the parking lot of the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street in Franklin. The event is open to children ages 5 to 12. Registration will begin at 6:00 PM, and activities will follow from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. 

All attendees should bring a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation. 

The rodeo will consist of safety activities, games, and bicycle/helmet inspections. A random drawing will be held to give away a free bicycle donated by the Franklin Alliance Church, which will also offer a blessing of the bike and provide hot dogs, chips, and water. 

As part of the event, representatives hope to increase the children’s interest in bicycling, but also educate them on how to ride safely. 

If the weather does not permit outdoor activities, it will be held inside the church’s social hall. 

This event is made possible through the additional support of Rep. R. Lee James.

For more information on bicycle safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

