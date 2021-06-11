PennDOT Celebrates Adopt-A-Highway Groups in Elk and McKean Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a celebration event today to recognize the efforts of Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups in Elk and McKean counties. The event was held at the Rails to Trails trailhead located on Peterson Street in Mt Jewett.

“A lot of time, effort, and money can go toward litter clean-up.” said PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat. “Our Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups provide a priceless service through their efforts and we greatly appreciate their assistance.”

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers beautify roadsides two miles at a time. Each two-mile stretch includes the main line, right-of-way, interchange areas, and traffic islands.

Volunteer groups sign a two-year agreement to pick up litter at least two times a year. In return, PennDOT posts recognition signs along the adopted roadway giving you or your group full credit for your efforts. Participants must be 8 years of age or older.

Our Adopt-A-Highway program is healthy and active thanks to our many volunteer groups.” said Susan Skowyra, PennDOT Maintenance Manager for Elk and McKean counties. With more than 120 groups across the two counties, we are having a significant, positive impact on the amount of litter across state routes. These volunteer efforts also help us stretch funding further. We are thrilled to note their achievements at today’s event.”

When groups perform highway clean-up, PennDOT provides gloves, trash bags, and safety vests that are displayed on our table. We also place signs like the one we have with us today to alert drivers of the clean-up crew’s presence. These signs remind drivers to slow down and be cautious—and they increase the safety factor for volunteers and drivers.

Once clean-up is complete, crews leave bagged litter on the side of road and PennDOT takes care of the disposal.

District 2 PennDOT serves 9 counties (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter). If you have a group interested in volunteering in one of those counties, please contact Cassie Morey at 814-274-9181 , extension 103 or by email at cmorey@pa.gov.

You can also learn more about the Adopt-A-Highway program on PennDOT’s website by clicking on Roadside Beautification at the bottom of the homepage.

For more information on PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona, www.twitter.com/511PAErie, www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

# # #