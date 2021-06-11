Route 51 East Rochester-Monaca Bridge Inspection Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge (Route 51) over the Ohio River in East Rochester and Monaca boroughs, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Friday, June 14-18 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on southbound Route 65 under the bridge as needed.

Crews from the Larson Design Group conduct inspection activities.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

