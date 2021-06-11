CommonWealth Magazine Ranks Market Taiwan｜SHOP.COM No. 25 In Its 2021 Top 2,000 Enterprises
EINPresswire.com/ -- CommonWealth Magazine has just announced that it ranked Market Taiwan｜SHOP.COM No. 25 in its 2021 Top 2,000 Largest Enterprises. CommonWealth Magazine based its rankings on 2020 annual revenues of the top 2,000 enterprises. With thousands of businesses surveyed by CommonWealth Magazine within the Service Industry, Market Taiwan | SHOP.COM specifically received its No. 25 ranking for the “General Merchandise Retail Business” category.
This prestigious recognition comes on the heels of Market Taiwan’s blockbuster 2021 Annual Convention at the Taipei Nangnang Exhibition Center in April with thousands of entrepreneurs in attendance. Even further, in Q4 2020 and during Market Taiwan’s 15th Anniversary Celebration at the Taipei Zoo, leadership announced that donations over the past three years had helped the Forestry Bureau of Taiwan (an agency of the Council of Agriculture) plant more than 45,000 trees in over 64 acres on 14 pieces of land in Taiwan.
The New York Times describes CommonWealth Magazine as the first magazine to provide accurate and engaging business journalism in Taiwan. Winner of more than 200 journalism awards at home and abroad, CommonWealth Magazine is one of Taiwan’s most prestigious news outlets, presenting stories about Taiwanese companies and industries as well as Taiwan’s economic and social environment through comprehensive in-depth reports.
“When we first launched Market Taiwan more than 15 years ago, we knew we were headed not just for great but for amazing success with thousands of entrepreneurs who were looking for a new way to generate a supplemental income,” said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. “I am ecstatic about Market Taiwan’s business success with the news that they have been ranked No. 25 in CommonWealth Magazine’s 2021 Top 2,000 Largest Enterprises. That goes without saying. But, to be honest, I am also humbled at how Market Taiwan has used people power to make a positive and lasting impact on Taiwan’s environment for many years to come.”
“I’ve seen the before-and-after tree-planting footage and I was just blown away. While we realize Taiwan is still facing tough challenges due to COVID-19, all of us at Market America Worldwide and all of our offices around the world stand together, supporting our Taiwan family.”
Shortly after the global pandemic began, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM an “Essential Business,” a position the award-winning, global e-commerce and product brokerage company took seriously by responding to all immediate and ongoing changes during this time. In fact, the company modified its plans for certain proposed new products to instead bring to market products most relevant to consumers’ needs. With constant vigilance, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM continues to act proactively, providing relevant products and services needed in Taiwan and other areas of the world where the global pandemic is still at a critical level of concern. More than ongoing revenue growth, the company’s focus remains being responsive and available to its global customers during challenging times.
Looking back on 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global economy and most industry activities, thus changing the lifestyle and behaviors of consumers. Nevertheless, Market Taiwan achieved 3.36% revenue growth, significantly outperforming the average revenue growth in Taiwan of 0.48%, which is why Market Taiwan was ranked high in CommonWealth Magazine’s Service Industry "General Merchandise Retail Business" category. Market Taiwan’s advantage lies in the combined power of people, top-selling products and innovative technology. Customers receive a high-quality shopping experience, both online and through personalized one-to-one customer service from Shop Consultants.
Market America Worldwide has a unique UnFranchise® Business model. Through its global e-commerce site, SHOP.COM, people who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs can consider using SHOP.COM as a method of generating supplemental income while also working from home. Market Taiwan’s localized TW.SHOP.COM site not only offers easy-to-collect Cashback to more than 2 million registered local consumers but also tops many e-commerce websites in Taiwan by providing consumers with millions of products, letting them purchase all their necessities and more on one site.
Through effective people power, integrated cross-industry alliances and a mutually beneficial business model, Market Taiwan has also created business opportunities for nearly 5,000 high-quality online and walk-in Partner Stores. Since 2014, when Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM introduced the Shopping Annuity® as a business concept that can help smart shoppers convert their spending into earning, many of Market Taiwan’s Partner Stores have greatly increased their sales, generating great profit for small- and medium-sized e-commerce sites, walk-in stores and large-scale e-commerce shopping companies at TW.SHOP.COM.
Additionally, just this past April, Market Taiwan’s Annual Convention was held at the Taipei Nangnang Exhibition Center with thousands in attendance, ready to hear firsthand about the Shopping Annuity as a business concept and how this could provide these entrepreneurs a way to generate supplemental income. To give some context to the level of attendance at this event, ELLE Taiwan Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2021 Issue featured various Market Taiwan distributors, called UnFranchise Owners (UFOs), and new beauty, skincare, health and wellness products, as well as the glamorous Layered jewelry line. Some 20,000 issues were sold on the first day of Market Taiwan’s Annual Convention, which led to Market Taiwan and ELLE Taiwan working together to manage even more orders that kept coming in!
When it comes to being socially and environmentally responsible, since 2017 Market Taiwan has collaborated with Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to host events, including the “One Tree One Hope” Million Trees Project. The company and its UFOs have donated close to US$400,000.00 to the Forestry Bureau, and planted more than 45,000 trees in more than 64 acres on 14 pieces of land in Taiwan. The trees that Market Taiwan and their UFOs planted enabled Market Taiwan to be ranked in the Top 3 of the Trillion Trees Campaign held by the United Nations Environment Programme. In the event co-organized by Market Taiwan and the Forestry Bureau, the trees the company planted are the species that attract bees for their nectar. These are also native tree species in Taiwan. Market Taiwan hopes that through the tree-planting and afforestation activity, wildlife can also come to this land to nurture its next generation.
Looking to the future, Market Taiwan, alongside Market America Worldwide, plans to continue providing the right environment for entrepreneurial development and growth, offering relevant, high-quality and diversified products. The ultimate goal is to fulfill its corporate social responsibility to meet and exceed the needs of today’s consumers by offering the ultimate, timely online shopping experience while continuing to find ways to make a positive impact on Taiwan’s environment for many years to come.
About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM
Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with offices in eight countries, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Internet Retailer Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. Market America Worldwide has also been named on Grant Thornton's North Carolina 100® (NC 100) ranking of the state's largest private companies by revenue for 14 consecutive years. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.
For more information about Market America Worldwide: MarketAmerica.com
Gillean Smith
